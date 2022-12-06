Victim of a Boise Porch Pirate? File a Claim and You Might Get Your Stuff Back

A few weeks ago, I saw a post in a Boise Facebook group that just broke my heart.



A dad living in a neighborhood off of Fairview shared the sad news that a porch pirate stole all of the gifts that had been delivered for his three and four-year-old kids. The thief also stole their wagon so they wouldn't have to carry all of the gifts during their getaway.

Unfortunately, it's that time of year when opportunists are looking for a way to make off with your gifts. Those less-than-honest porch pirates know that the pandemic made a lot of us super comfortable with online shopping, there are more doorstep deliveries than ever before. So what should you do if your packages go missing? Value Penguin offers a few tips:

Track Your Package

We'd venture to say 99% of retailers give you some sort of option to track your package. You may have to log into your account to see the status or they'll e-mail you a tracking number. This time of year it's not totally uncommon for packages to get delayed. Double-check your tracking info to make sure that it was actually delivered.

Ask a Neighbor/Look Around

If your neighbors are as friendly as ours (yes, even after my husband threw a grill through their window) they may have seen the package outside your door and grabbed it to keep it safe until you got home from work.

Contact the Seller or Retailer

Depending on who you ordered from, they may have a policy regarding stolen packages where they'll issue you a refund or replacement for your item. Amazon's among those retailers and can even help you if one of their third-party "Amazon Sellers" doesn't answer you within two business days.

File a Claim With the Shipping Company

If the retailer you originally purchased your item from places blame on the shipping company, you can try filing a claim with the company that delivered your package. You can find the links to file that claim with FedEx, UPS, USPS or DHL HERE.

It's worth noting that if you were willing to take a chance on an expensive item being delivered to your home while you're not present, there's a chance your homeowner's or renter's insurance may cover your stolen package. Unfortunately, that package would need to be a lot more expensive than your deductible and if you file a claim, there's a chance that your monthly or annual payments may rise.

