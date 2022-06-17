Utah Mom Kicks Out Alleged Patriot Front Member Son

It's never easy to get a scolding from your mom. Still, one member of the Patriot Front group who was arrested in Coeur d'Alene is getting a public scolding that has gained international attention. Karen Amsden gave multiple interviews to CNN and Inside Edition describing how she has tried to convince her son Jared Boyce.

The fallout continues over the arrest of the Patriot Front members. You can see what happened when the police confronted them last week.

Patriot Front Arrested in Coeur d’Alene A look at Coeur d’Alene Police arresting the Patriot Front members.

Now one member of the group is looking for a new place to live thanks to his mom who has gone public with her disgust for his philosophy.

The twenty-seven-old Boyce is accused of being one of the thirty-one members of the group Patriot Front who allegedly planned to disrupt or cause a disturbance during last week's Pride Parade in Northern Idaho. Amsden revealed to CNN that Boyce currently lives in her basement and has two sons.

The mom of the alleged Patriot Front member had hoped that being arrested in Idaho would cause him to reconsider his membership within the group. She told him on CNN, 'you need to move out of my house.'

Mrs. Amsden shared her frustration that she couldn't have a civil discourse with her son. She continued to tell CNN that her son's beliefs caused her to get escalated during their conversations. She called his thoughts 'conspiracy crap.'

Boyce told his mom that he expects the charges against him and the group to be dropped due to expert legal help from an unnamed legal advisor. Mrs. Amsden told KUTV that the whole situation was 'heartbreaking.'

The Springfield, Utah resident says she still loves her son despite him being a Holocaust denier. At the time of this publication, Mr. Boyce was getting ready to move out of his mom's basement once he got his paycheck. No word on where he will live. Mrs. Amsden told KUTV that she would not give up on him.

