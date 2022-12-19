Amazing Home With Water Park Still Available 6 Hours From Boise

If you ever wanted to own your piece of Heaven, this might be it! A six-hour commute seems extreme, but this home is 30 minutes from a private airport, so if you can afford your plane, this is totally doable. Getting family and friends to visit should be easy too. Getting them to leave will be difficult because this home has everything.

The home is over 50,000 square feet, making it one of the largest in America, so you'll likely want to hire a maid service. It's important to know that upfront so that you can factor it into the monthly payment, which Realtor.com estimates to be $93,617. The total cost of this house has just been reduced by nearly $4M! It may be closer to your price range than in March when it was listed for $21,000,000. Now, the mansion is only $17,500,000. That may sound like a lot, but it seems like a bargain when you see what comes with it.

With the home located on the edge of a bluff at the end of Hobble Creek Canyon, the views of the Wasatch Mountains are stunning. It has an indoor water park, complete with a lazy river. When that bores you, you can try to roll turkeys in the two-lane bowling alley. If bowing isn't your thing, maybe basketball is. Still not impressed? Perhaps you just want to watch a movie in the movie theater. The gym has a sauna, and the kids will love the game room and playroom with a pirate ship-themed ball pit. You can even get some practice in at the shooting range.

