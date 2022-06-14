Two Bishop Kelly Students Killed in Sunday I-84 Crash

Idaho's only Catholic high school, Bishop Kelly, has shared that a fatal car wreck in Boise on Sunday evening has taken the lives of two young men that belonged to the Bishop Kelly family.

This totally heart wrenching news comes after the Idaho State Police first reported that a crash on I-84 took two lives. All that was known at the time was that the driver was under the age of 18.

Since the news came out that there were ties to Bishop Kelly, there has since been a statement released by BK on Twitter:

Our hearts, support, and prayers are extended to the Bishop Kelly family. Those who have encountered the folks at BK know just how tight-knit the community is--it has for years been far more than just a school.

We will continue to update you and support any efforts to be there for these families as they arise.

