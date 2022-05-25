Twitter Learning About Idaho Is What We Need Right Now

Twitter is absolutely wild and it seems that the “tweeters” around the world are constantly discovering something new about Boise or Idaho in general. The world is in a weird place and we could all use a laugh. So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at what Twitter is learning about Idaho that will hopefully bring a smile to your day.

Apparently, this is a thing! Keep that in mind the next time you decide to go hunting.

Not quite! That is unless you count how much money is spent in Oregon by Idahoans. We’re looking at you, Ontario!

You learn something new every day!

Can we all agree that this bird is a little creepy? Side note, since when are we calling birds “raptors”? I’ll be the first to admit I’m not up to speed on what the appropriate bird terminology is but… was Dr. Grant in Jurassic Park right all along?!

All of a sudden we are craving America's favorite french fry.

Like the old commercials used to say… “The More You Know!”

Talk about a specific fact! Idaho is full of history!

Oof! I recall this particular stat causing quite the uproar. Think about all that could’ve been done in Idaho if that money was spent here?

My humble two cents? A potato wins every time.

Think “Area 51 but underwater.” It sounds like it would make for an awesome film somehow… could that underwater base be responsible for Idaho’s UFO activity?

Not so fast! Our colleague, Stephanie at sister-station 103.5 KISS FM actually went over this recently. There’s an exception to this law!

The Best Boise Companies to Work For Based on Employee Reviews Power to the people! Here are the best-reviewed places to work by the employees who work for these places according to GlassDoor.com.

7 Petty Reviews of Nightlife in Idaho That Make Us Low-Key Angry People can be so petty! We found some of the pettiest reviews of Idaho nightlife and they're making us want to facepalm. Have you ever encountered people like this?