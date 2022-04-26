TikTok Dubs This Hidden Idaho Waterfall As Top Spring Destination
It never ceases to amaze us--the sheer amount of amazing destinations for travelers to visit in Idaho. From tiny vacation town to expansive downtown nightlife scenes, scenic mountain tops to the depths of a canyon-- we have it all.
So what's all of the hype about Idaho on social media these days? Well according to some, the TOP place to visit this Spring is a waterfall in Eastern Idaho.
Standing as tall as a 10-story building in downtown Boise, the water thundering over this Eastern Idaho waterfall ledge is amazing. It is actually on the way to Yellowstone but really, it's worthy of a standalone trip as-is.
Take a look at the amazing Idaho-exclusive trip, below:
The Idaho Waterfall That TikTok Can't Get Enough Of
Interested in seeing the the video that has so many planning trips to Eastern Idaho? Check it out, BELOW: