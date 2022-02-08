Tigertastic! Daniel Tiger is Coming to Boise!

Daniel Tiger and his friends are coming to Boise in an announcement that already has most Treasure Valley parents scrambling for tickets. Yes, the same Daniel Tiger, an Emmy award winner on PBS, will be visiting Boise at the Morrison Center on March 16. You can purchase your tickets now www.morrisoncenter.com.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood A preview of what you'll see live in Boise next month.

Who is Daniel Tiger?

From Wikipedia, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions. The show has been airing on PBS since 2012. It is based on the kingdom of Make Believe that was a large part of the Mr. Rogers Neighborhood program. The show is targeted towards preschool children. The show has once again been renewed for another season.

According to a release, the live show promises the same type of interactive learning that viewers have grown accustomed to on television. The performance in Boise will feature songs, dancing, and music. The live tour has been touring the country since 2016, and it's not unusual for the show to sell out.

"The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the 2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval. Apps, games, activities, and more from "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" can be found on pbskids.org/daniel."

Throughout the show, four-year-old Daniel and his friends O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, learn social and life skills that Mr. Rogers shared with the nation throughout his television show. The program continues the outstanding tradition that began with Fred Rogers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

