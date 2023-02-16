Thousands in Boise-Area Surprisingly Unaware They Are Driving Illegally

Every day is seemingly the same. You wake up and get the kids ready for school. Load them into the car and drop them off at the bus stop. Then you proceed to work. Lather, rinse, repeat. Until the day you get pulled over for speeding and find out that speeding isn't your only problem. You are driving with a suspended registration.

This scenario has recently been the reality for hundreds of Treasure Valley residents, including me. You can bet that thousands don't realize they are driving on a suspended or revoked registration and have been for a long time.

After purchasing my car in August, I was supposed to get an emissions test. Yes, emissions tests are still a thing in the Treasure Valley. Canyon County and the City of Kuna will end the emissions testing program on June 30th. Ada County may continue to require the testing beyond that date. Regardless, if you have a test needed before that date, you must ensure you follow through. If not, your registration will be suspended or revoked, and you will have much bigger problems. You will likely have to pay a fine of nearly $200, plus the test cost, to have your registration reinstated.

The Idaho State Police officer that pulled me over told me that it has become commonplace for him to inform people that he has stopped that in addition to the ticket for whatever violation caused the traffic stop, they are also getting a ticket for driving with a suspended or revoked registration.

To find out if you have a suspended registration, log onto the DMV website and check your account. It could save you hundreds of dollars.

