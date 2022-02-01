This Viral Boise Snow Footage Will Make You Yell “Ouch!” [Video]

You don't need us to tell you how amazing the internet is-- but we're going to remind you anyway.

The internet is an amazing place and we're so very thankful for it.

Whether it's a funny video, some raw footage from a traffic jam, cats doing something silly or something that will TOTALLY make you cringe-- the internet is here for it.

This week, the internet is laughing at some footage from Boise State University-- well, laughing and cringing all at the same time? Check it out as we break it down: then, watch the videos below:

WATCH: This Viral Boise Video Has The Internet Screaming "OUCH!" Playing in the snow is always a childhood favorite and for many, snow becomes an important hobby or activity. Just think about all of the options here in the State of Idaho: snowboarding, skiing, Tubing, Snow-Shoeing. We could go on and on.

Snow on the campus of Boise State University is always an exciting thing but THIS locally viral video has many screaming...

Did you find yourself yelling "OH" like we did? Well, watch the full video, below:

But wait, there's another...

Think that is all that the Boise State "internet" has to offer? Don't worry, there's more-- how about this flashback from rival Fresno State?

Brawl at Fresno State Goes Viral Fans in Fresno were in a sour mood on Saturday evening. Boise State was in town to take on the Bulldogs and we aren't sure what caused this brawl but the stands were far from calm during all of this!