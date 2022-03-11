This Idaho College Ranks as One of the Worst in America (For Your Money)

Ah. College. I think nowadays most people don’t even think any college is worth it, but who’s to say?

One thing is for sure, you’re going to spend a lot of money in college, and you’ll spend many years afterwards paying off those hefty student loans, and that’s with the hopes of actually landing a good job that can pay for those student loans. That said, if you are going to college, it’s probably smart to at least consider finding the most affordable options.

I stumbled onto this list, The Worst College for Your Money in Each State, created by MoneyWise.

Surely, I was curious to know what college made the list for Idaho. That college is … Idaho State University.

The list had this to say, “Idaho doesn’t have many medium- and large-sized colleges, so although Idaho State University comes in at the bottom of the pack, it isn’t bad in terms of value.”

With the average net price being $13,349 per year and with median earnings of $35,700 after graduation, MoneyWise says "the net price of tuition is slightly below the national average, and the median earnings six years after graduation are slightly above average. The typical student loan debt over four years is $21,876, and only 7.6% of borrowers default on their loans.”

So, that’s good. It isn’t all bad.

I grew up in Pocatello and I know plenty of people who loved their time at ISU, and even though it made this list of worst colleges for your money, it really isn't bad.

I think it's safe to say Idaho has some really incredible schools :)

