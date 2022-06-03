Idaho State Assistant Football Coach Charged With First-Degree Murder

Idaho State University's assistant football coach DaVonte' Neal has been arrested in Pocatello on a warrant that includes charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and discharge of a firearm at a structure, according to Pocatello Police. According to reports, the warrant was served at the request of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Arizona.

Pocatello Police reportedly arrested Neal outside of his apartment on May 25th. Records show he currently remains in Bannock County jail pending extradition to Arizona. According to police, this is related to the alleged shooting of Bryan T. Burns that took place in 2017.

Reports say the shooting happened in a busy commercial area along Interstate 10, about 8 miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Neal played college football for Arizona and Notre Dame, and had not coached before being hired in January by new Bengals coach Charlie Ragle. Ragle coached Neal at Chaparral High School in Arizona, where Neal was an accomplished athlete, winning Gatorade State Player of the Year twice (in 2010 and 2011). Ragle later coached Neal at Arizona, where Ragle served as assistant coach from 2012 to 2016.

In a text message to the Idaho State Journal, ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said, "I have been in constant contact with [Ragle] who has known DaVonte' for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind. The news of DaVonte' Neal's arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock. Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible, safeguard our program and culture, support each other and our students, and allow the legal process to work. The news is devastating and we hope for resolution for all involved."

Neal has been put on administrative leave and has begun the termination process, according to the State Journal. Keep scrolling for mug shot and pictures of Neal during his playing days.

