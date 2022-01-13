This Controversial New York Law Could Pass in Idaho Next

Every state has them--but some states like Idaho just have some strange laws.In most instances, some of the strangest laws in states across our country are outdated or no longer really enforced.

Can you guess which of these are legit?

TRUE OR FALSE: Can You Guess Which Idaho Laws Are Real? Let's see how well you do at guessing which of these silly laws are true and which are false.

Did you pass or fail!?

One law recently passed in the State of New York is garnering attention all across the nation--even here Idaho.

Set to kick-in in a matter of months, New York City Council is going to be requiring employers to post salary ranges on job listings.

This issue has been hot-button topic especially as more and more employees leave their jobs, which economists have begun to label as "The Great Resignation". The City of New York views a lack of salary transparency as discriminatory and similar laws are already passed in California and Colorado, proving that the movement is already headed to the West.

Is this something you would like to see in Idaho?

