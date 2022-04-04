5 Things Idahoans Lowkey Miss from the Covid-19 Lockdown

Don’t get us wrong, we do not wish to be back in the early stages of the pandemic, when Idaho and the rest of the world shut down – or in any part of the pandemic, for that matter.

It was terrifying, to say the very least.

No one knew how long everything would be shut down for, how we were going to pay our bills or if our family, friends and neighbors would survive this new virus that was affecting people at a remarkable and alarming rate.

We feel positive that we haven’t even begun to understand the emotional ramifications we all have endured from the pandemic, which will undoubtedly continue to affect all of us for many years to come.

Even just thinking about the lockdown during 2020 is so wild, because it almost just feels like a fever dream.

However, we have to admit, that there were some things that were born from, or resulted out of, this experience that were straight fire.

And quite frankly, we miss them.

