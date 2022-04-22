Woke “study” ranks Idaho as one of the least Covid safe states right now…

It would appear that COVID-19 seems to be somewhat a thing of the past, but not for WalletHub who decided now was just as good a time as any to conduct a new study that determines the safest states in the country for this Spring, specifically regarding COVID-19 safety.

Turns out, we’re ranked poorly on that list, as Idaho comes in at #32. I guess that isn’t too terrible. We’re not in the top 10, but we’re also not the worst. Though, I would argue this isn’t about COVID-19 at all, but rather about politics and pushing vaccinations. Check out what they had to say over at WalletHub:

“While the country has dropped most restrictions and the number of new COVID-19 cases has significantly dropped since the beginning of the year, increasing the percentage of people who have been vaccinated and received booster doses is still key to getting back to life as normal. The good news is that around 66% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 19.”

Interesting. So, if I’m understanding correctly, even though things are totally fine and we’re going back to normal … go get vaccinated!!! Got it.

They go on to say, “Some states are already safer than others, though, based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating.” And you’ll notice the “safer” states are Blue and the “unsafe” states are Red — they even feature a graphic on their website that says, “Blue States Are More Safe During COVID-19 Than Red States."

Do You Live In Idaho's Most Liberal Cities? A list of Idaho's Most Liberal Cities.

5 Things Idahoans Lowkey Miss from the Covid-19 Quarantine Some things that came out of the quarantine were actually pretty great.

Idaho's Most Conservative Cities Do you live in a super Conservative Idaho City?

Idaho Counties with the Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rate

Eat Your Way Through Boise from A to Z

The Safest Towns in Idaho in 2021 SafeWise is back with their 2021 Safest Cities reports. How did the Treasure Valley stack up when it came to the rankings that accounted for population, income, violent crime and property crime rates? Here's a look at the Top 10 safest cities and where our area ranked in the entire study.