Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in Idaho, Ranked by County

Stacker created a list of Counties with the Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in Idaho.

Does your county rank with the highest?

Keep scrolling to find out what number your county is and if there's a high or low vaccination rate.

According to Stacker, who created the list, the data is “from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now," as of February 24th, 2022.

Idaho Counties with the Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rate

Eat Your Way Through Boise from A to Z

The Safest Towns in Idaho in 2021 SafeWise is back with their 2021 Safest Cities reports. How did the Treasure Valley stack up when it came to the rankings that accounted for population, income, violent crime and property crime rates? Here's a look at the Top 10 safest cities and where our area ranked in the entire study.