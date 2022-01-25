Idaho is known for MANY things, but you may not have thought nude hot springs were one of them. Potatoes may be what the state is known for, but it's not all Idaho has to offer.

Idaho has geothermal geology with mountainous regions and remote areas. That’s why it’s so beautiful and unique. It’s also why it has some of the coolest hot springs in the world!

And… even NUDE HOT SPRINGS!

I know. So we made a list of “clothing optional” hot springs in Idaho for you to either head to right away (or maybe avoid altogether).

But first, let’s take a look at some other really weird things about Idaho.

For one, there is a literal STARSHIP HOME in Idaho. Yeah. Take a look:

It also has some CRAZY haunted places. Here’s just a few of them:

And since we’re on the subject of hot springs and haunted places in Idaho… Here are some HAUNTED HOT SPRINGS in Pocatello, Idaho! And no, we’re not joking.

Oh, and you can’t forget about all the oddly (and maybe even inappropriate) named towns in Idaho.

And before we get into the nude hot springs, here are some other more clothing-friendly hot pools you can check out that are less than 3 hours from Boise!

And this Garden Valley Cabin has its OWN hot springs. So not fair! Check it out:

But, enough of that. Let’s get into these NUDE HOT SPRINGS!

These 5 Nude Hot Springs in Idaho Might Make You Blush

Private Hotsprings Pool at SnowSprings Pool House One Hour From Boise Airbnb This stunning Airbnb Cabin is only about an hour drive from Boise. Get quite a staycation, complete with private hotsprings and unbelievable views. The rock work and massive wooden columns are quite impressive.