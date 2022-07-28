The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States

According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border.

Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.

Sure, it's only one. But that's still more than the 8 we previously mentioned. Almost a quarter of the billionaires in the U.S. call California home, with 186 of them, then comes New York (135), Florida (78), and Texas (67).

Along with Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and South Dakota, Idaho is one of the states with only one resident who's a billionaire.

Across all 50 states, the richest billionaires in each state are collectively worth a whopping $1.4 trillion. While some states have had the same richest individual for decades, others are seeing some change in 2022. For instance, Mark Zuckerberg is no longer the wealthiest resident of California.

Let's meet the richest person in Idaho, and the surrounding states like Washington, Oregon, Utah, Montana, California, Wyoming, and Nevada.

There you have it! The richest person in Idaho and the surrounding states. I learned some new things today and found some of these interesting.

Billionaires are all around us. Hopefully giving back to our beloved communities. For the full list of states and the richest person in them, check out the article from Forbes.

