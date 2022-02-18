There are a lot of things to consider when you are planning for a trip somewhere, one of the most important is where to stay. Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive. Double Decker buses have always fascinated me. The first one I saw was in a movie and seemed unreal. I have seen only 2 in Idaho, one is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both Double Deckers here.

Known as Airbnb's "Double Decker Bus- Hideaway" this quaint and cozy bus is perfect for those looking for some memorable photos and stories. The listing says, "This vintage bus, delivered all the way from England, has been transformed into a guest retreat that will leave you feeling as though you stepped abroad for a refreshing vacation. Full kitchen, full bath and private bedroom all with views! Walking paths for miles, private parking. The bus is located on two acres with our home sharing the space."

