5 Incredible Idaho Treehouse Rentals Available Year-Round

Treehouse are unique, incredible and for some of us even bring us back to a youthful nostalgic time. A few Idahoans have created some marvelous treehouses around Idaho that will create lasting memories. Check out five fantastic Idaho treehouse rentals that are available year round.

Five Treehouse Rentals Available in Idaho Year-round

Idaho Treehouse Custom Built By Artist The Redfin listing is for just over 11 acres including the main 4 story home that looks much like a tree house, and two additional structures on the property. The home was originally built in 2000 by an artist.

Idaho Treehouse Custom Built By Artist The Redfin listing is for just over 11 acres including the main 4 story home that looks much like a tree house, and two additional structures on the property. The home was originally built in 2000 by an artist.

Private Hotsprings Pool at SnowSprings Pool House One Hour From Boise Airbnb This stunning Airbnb Cabin is only about an hour drive from Boise. Get quite a staycation, complete with private hotsprings and unbelievable views. The rock work and massive wooden columns are quite impressive.

Get Your Friends To Go in on This Unbelievable Airbnb Idaho Cabin The place truly looks like it could create a trip and experience you are not likely to forget. It has a hot tub, views all around, a kids playroom, an adult bar and game room, a gym and more.