Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.

According to The News Tribune, " The bus belongs to Angie and Dustin Mori, a pair of born-and-raised Idahoans who live in Caldwell with their six children and a foster child, a coop full of chickens and their specialty converted buses. A video of the Airbnb bus went viral on TikTok earlier this month. As of Friday, the TikTok video had over 1.8 million views."



Known as Airbnb's "Double Decker Bus- Hideaway" this quaint and cozy bus is perfect for those looking for some memorable photos and stories. The listing says, "This vintage bus, delivered all the way from England, has been transformed into a guest retreat that will leave you feeling as though you stepped abroad for a refreshing vacation. Full kitchen, full bath and private bedroom all with views! Walking paths for miles, private parking. The bus is located on two acres with our home sharing the space."

