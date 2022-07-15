You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn't been pulled over at least one time. That being said, we all know the deal, right? Turn your music down, roll down your window, and have your license and registration ready. It's common sense.

Or so we thought.

This Idaho man didn't get the memo while driving through Meridian earlier this week. Just before 2:00 p.m., police began pursuit of the man, who was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol. When the perp was pulled over, he took off in his vehicle, then eventually exited and continued fleeing on foot. It's like a really bad Fast & Furious prequel or something.

Did the criminal stop there? He sure didn't!

He then broke into a random home, hid inside, and was eventually discovered by police with a K-9 unit. Next stop? You guessed it, Ada County Jail.

Instead of just facing a ticket for his driving or a charge for driving under the influence, it's much worse for the drunk driver. He's now being clobbered with four different charges: Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful entry while being pursued by law enforcement, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

So what'd we learn kids? That's right. When you're pulled over by the police, don't try to outrun them, then exit your car, then hide in someone's house. Unless you're looking to make some new friends in jail.

Pretty much a series of wrong calls from the beginning to the end.