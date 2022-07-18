As Idaho Temperatures Skyrocket, We All Need to be Extra Careful

As we head into perhaps the hottest week thus far in 2022, Idahoans need to take extra precautions to take care of both themselves and their pets.

We have already had numerous days of 100+ weather, and we still have quite a few to go before summer fades into fall.

What does this mean?

Recently the Idaho Humane Society (IHS) essentially issued a warning to all local pet owners: taking your animal outside on walks in this heat is probably not a good idea.

Even on days when it doesn’t seem too particularly hot, the ground still soaks up the heat from sitting in the sun all day.

According to the IHS, even if the temperature outside is a mild 77 degrees, asphalt and tarmac can still reach up to 125 degrees.

So chances are, if your pets aren’t wearing anything to protect their paws (like booties), the ground will burn the pads of their feet and be extremely painful for them.

How do you know if it’s too hot?

The IHS recommended using the 7-Second Rule to determine if the ground is too hot for our pets:

Hold the back of your hand to the ground for seven seconds…

If it becomes too hot for your hand, it is too hot for your pet’s feet.

What can we do, during these hot summer months?

Obviously, our pets still need to go outside, and taking them on walks is good for their health!

So we’re definitely not saying that you should avoid going outside all summer long...

But here are some helpful tips, to protect the health of your animals:

Stick to walking on natural grass, instead of concrete

Avoid artificial grass, as it can also get very hot

Walk your dog early in the morning or later at night, when the temperature is not as hot

Invest in a pair of booties, to protect their feet against the heat

