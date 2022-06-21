When you check the pictures below, you’ll see the 3rd one is the view this home has of Boise...

Did you look? I mean come on, it doesn’t get much better than that!

This 5-bed/5-bath home has 5,320 square feet of space and it’s currently listed for $2,350,000.

And if you can believe it, at one point this same home was listed for only $621,900 in 2012.

The home’s listing says...

“Exquisite view of Boise and city lights. Situated on a large .87-acre lot on Table Rock Road — Very premier location, surrounded by some of Boise's finest homes and designed to enjoy the unobstructed views. This Sun Valley style inspired home boasts an open concept design with large windows, a grand fireplace, wood wrapped beams, gourmet kitchen and dining area that is perfect for entertaining."

"The Owner's Suite, gorgeous office and second oversized bedroom are all located on the main level. The downstairs is set up as a gym or a dance studio and has extensive storage with another large bedroom.”

I mean, it already sounds too good to be true and they haven’t even gotten to the other levels or the backyard yet. The listing continues…

“The upper level has three more bedrooms, including a SECOND Owner's Suite with a private balcony overlooking the Boise Valley. This is the perfect location to feel like you are in the country, but minutes to downtown, schools, St. Luke’s, parks and BSU. Relax at home and enjoy watching wildlife from the firepit or patios - or take a hike out your backyard to Table Rock.”

HOLY COW — check out the 50+ pictures below to see for yourself 👀

Stunning $2.3 Million Home for Sale in Boise Has Perfect Views

How is This Beautiful Home in Kuna for Sale Again?! Take a look around!

This One Dollar Home in Eagle Seems Too Good to be True!

Nampa Home Perfect for Roommates or In-laws, 2 Master Suites & Under $500K Check out this incredibly rare find in Nampa right now — it's the perfect home for a roommates/in-laws situation and it's under $500K :)