Stunning $1.4 Million Home for Sale in Boise (Look Inside!)

Um, so apparently this home was built before I was even born. You will not believe the renovations that have taken place, and oh my gosh how is this home (in the current market) not worth more? Check out the pictures and you’ll see what I mean.

This is a 4-bed/4-bath (3,822sqft) home on a 0.9-acre lot in Boise, and it's currently listed at $1,399,900.

I know, I know... for most of us that is still an incredibly high dollar amount, but one look through the other homes listed for the same price and you’ll be asking questions, believe me. The home’s listing says...

“As if pulled from the pages of a folklore, a tree-lined pathway directs you through lush landscape to this iconic Tudor-Style masterpiece. A grand foyer follows glowing floors through the exquisite gathering areas displaying two stately brick fireplaces, crisp wainscoting, and an abundance of natural light. Elegance resumes in the gourmet kitchen showcasing custom European cabinetry, slab granite island, built-in stainless-steel appliances, brick and mosaic tile finishes, and a buffet area with wine rack.”

I mean, it already sounds too good to be true and they haven’t even gotten to the other levels or the backyard yet. The listing continues…

“The upper level is devoted to the sleeping quarters where each spacious room is filled with natural light. The lavish master displays a wood beam ceiling and luxurious master bath with his & her closets. Entertaining is made easy with almost an acre of mature landscaping, custom pool with grotto & rockslide, pool house, cabana, and room to store your RV and toys.”

I don’t feel like they gave enough credit to this pool/cabana area... HOLY COW! It is insane, and one of the nicest I’ve seen in the area — check out the 50+ pictures below to see for yourself 👀

