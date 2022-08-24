Step Aside Kellen: NFL Fans Obsess Over This Boise Playmaker
If you think of football in Boise, Idaho--who comes to mind? Kellen Moore, Coach Chris Petersen, and perhaps Demarcus Lawrence are some of the top names that might ring a bell? Look, we love the Idaho Vandals but the bulk of football stars to spend time in Idaho are indeed from Boise State University.
People always have something to say about "the little guy" online--and yes, there are plenty of Boise State football haters out there. Especially since in the most recent years, Boise State's football program really hasn't done all that much to be bragged about.
One player-- not matter what happened over the last few seasons, however, was always loved by Bronco Nation Khalil Shakir. One of the best standout players to wear Blue and Orange in some time, it seemed like Shakir could catch any ball thrown his way--and score.
Now, one lucky team has him on their roster at the next level: the Buffalo Bills.
The hype behind Khalil Shakir's game is real and Bills fans can't believe how good he is shaping up to be at the next level. That said, Boise State fans are just as excited to be able to brag about a product of the program--proving that Andy Avalos & Company are preparing these guys for the next level, well.
We can't wait to see what he does for the Bills!