How To See If Your Social Security Number Was Stolen In Idaho

ast week, news broke that a hacker group may have stolen nearly three billion files from what was once a well respected source for criminal records and background checks. Now thousands of Idahoans need to be on high alert for identity theft.

In case you missed it, a hacker group that goes by the name USDoD claims to have stolen the files that include everything from full names and addresses to birth dates and social security numbers. Initially they hoped to earn $3.5 million by selling that sensitive data on the dark web, but ended up sharing the file for free via a hacker form.

The files came from a Florida-based company called National Public Data, which many employers, investigators and agencies rely on for background checks. Since then, security blogger Biran Krebs, the creator of KrebsonSecurity, revealed the company had its own administrator usernames and passwords published on one of its sister sites.

NPD has publicly acknowledged the hack and their cooperation with law enforcement and governmental investigators. They’ve also stepped up security measures to try to stop something similar from happening in the future.

What they didn’t do was give Idahoans who are fearful that their information was leaked a way to determine whether it has been or not.

How to Check If Your Identity Was Stolen in the Breach

Since then, at least two cyber security firms that gained access to that free file have encrypted the information and turned it into searchable databases.

Option 1

Atlas Data Privacy Corp set theirs up at npdbreach.com. They straight up let you search by your social security number, but if you’re understandably wary of typing it anywhere on the internet right now, you may also search a combination of your first name/last name/zip code or telephone number.

Option 2

Pentester’s database can be found at npd.pentester.com. In order to search their database, you’ll need to submit your first name, last name, state of residence and birth year.

My Information Was Compromised, Now What?

We found Pentester’s database a little more user friendly and it does remind you to search for yourself under previous states you’ve lived in and other names you may have legally used, like a maiden name. If it does detect you’ve been part of a breach, it advises you to proactively freeze your credit with the major bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

USA.gov explains that under a credit freeze, creditors cannot access your credit report. Creditors don’t want to approve new credit in your name without that information, so it’s a good way to stop identity thieves in their tracks. You can temporarily or permanently lift the credit freeze if you actually need to apply for credit.

Rest easy about what a freeze will do to your credit score. Equifax explains that it doesn’t impact your score in any way.

If your information was compromised, it's critical that you keep an eye on your financial accounts. Hackers know that many Americans don't do that nearly enough and are counting on you not to.

