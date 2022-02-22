Cincinnati chili lovers received quite a shock when they went to open their cans of Skyline Chili and found yellow, goopy liquid inside instead.

Multiple users took to Cincinnati Reddit in an attempt to find out what exactly was in the cans they had bought from their local grocery stores.

"Anyone ever seen something like this?" one user asked via Reddit, alongside a photo of three cans of Skyline Chili they had opened that looked like Velveeta cheese instead of the usual spicy stew.

It turns out the cans instead contained cream of chicken condensed soup — the result of a manufacturing mishap.

According to the company, more than 3,000 cans were mislabeled.

Users commented on Reddit, taking the production error in stride. "Disappointment in a can," one person wrote, while another commented: "Seeing that this is cream of chicken in the comments and realizing that this has happened before is both hilarious and still confusing even though it makes sense."

skyline chili recall

"Morgan Foods, a major Midwest canner of grocery products, mistakenly mislabeled 3,360 cans of 10.5 oz. Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup as 10.5 oz. Skyline Chili," the company said in a statement to CityBeat. "The USDA has issued a recall of the cans. Consumers can identify the mislabeled 10.5 oz. Skyline Chili cans by looking at the bottom of the can and observing the code lettering 'UPY.' The recalled cans should be returned by consumers for purchase credit at the retail outlet where it was obtained."

The USDA stated that the cans are being recalled due to "misbranding and undeclared allergens," but assured "there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."

Wondering what to look out for if you purchased Skyline Chili?

According to the recall, the faulty product was produced Dec. 21, 2021. The 10.5-ounce cans are labeled with "Skyline CHILI ORIGINAL CHILI." Lot code "L2121" and product code "CHC8T UPY" are listed on the bottom of the faulty cans, which also have a best-by date of Dec. 21, 2023.