The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around.

In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.

The special session and gas-tax holiday never came to pass, but maybe the possibility of it made you aware of the fact that there is a state excise tax on gasoline. Idaho’s gas tax is actually the 13th highest in the country. All of a sudden, we understand why gas was considerably cheaper during recent trips to Nevada (38th highest) and Colorado (40th highest.)

Idaho Taxes Bad Habits

Gas isn’t the only product with an excise tax on it. The state also places an excise tax, beyond regular sales tax, on certain “bad habit” items like beer and cigarettes. These taxes are sometimes called “sin tax” and they generate what looks like a fairly large sum of money.

That said, Idaho’s “sin taxes” are considerably lower than other places in the country with similar taxes. Here’s a look at what these taxes are like in the Gem State and how some of them compare outside of Idaho. Noticeably absent from the list is liquor (liquor sales are controlled by the state and already make money for the state) and vaping products (no excise tax in Idaho.)

