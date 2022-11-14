Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year
Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!
From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
Since the maze closed for the season on Halloween night, the elves at Shindig Farms have been busy stringing up lights in and over the hay bales that made up their incredibly challenging straw maze to transform it into their second annual “Lost in Christmas” maze!
In addition to walking through the maze surrounded by lights both on the walls and cascading as canopies over you, you may also stumble across some inflatables of characters you recognize from Christmas movies like Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Elf and A Christmas Story. Kimberly captured photos of Bumble, Buddy and Ralphie that she included in her positive review of last year’s maze. Another found a cute photo-op in front of a giant inflatable gingerbread house.
Outside of the maze, you’ll find the slides from the fall season dressed up in Christmas lights, light-covered teeter-totters, a zip line and swing ride. They’re also offering horse-drawn Christmas Wagon Experiences, Christmas tree sales and cups of steamy hot chocolate.
It takes a lot of work to flip the maze from spooky to sparkly, but according to their Facebook page, Shindig Farms plans on kicking off their “Lost in Christmas” season on Black Friday. After that they’ll be open Thursday-Saturday thru December 17 and Thursday-Friday the week of Christmas Eve.
So just how challenging is the maze? These are some real reviews from folks who gave it a shot during their first fall season in 2021.
