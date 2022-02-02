I’ll be the first to admit: I’ve always been skeptical of relationships and their ability to last through all of life’s obstacles.

Especially in this day and age, when around 50% of marriages end in divorce… The thought of making that big of a commitment to another person is terrifying.

Because of this, I reached out to Idaho locals who are either married or have been in a committed relationship for many years, and asked them what their advice would be for younger couples?

Basically, how have they managed to stay together and in love after all these years?

Let me tell you, the responses were overwhelming as they flooded in.

Some are simple, some are profound, some are hilarious, and most are brutally honest… but each one is unique and beautiful in its own way, just like relationships.

Because every person and relationship is so vastly different from one another, all of these pieces of advice might not pertain to you, but take the ones that you need or love.

If there’s one thing that I personally took away from this experience, it would be that although love is hard work, it is certainly worth the effort.

How to Have a Long & Beautiful Relationship: With Advice from Locals Idaho locals pass along sage advice on how to make your relationship last through the ages.

Ultimate Wedding Fails (Or Wins) As Told By Boiseans Boiseans shared their wedding disaster stories with us on Facebook and Instagram. From funny to gross, anything can happen at a wedding.

Here's What Idaho Women REALLY Want for Valentine's Day... Struggling to find a gift for that special lady? No worries, we got you! We took to Facebook to ask Idaho women what they really want for Valentine's Day!

Here's What Idaho Men REALLY Want for Valentine's Day We went to Facebook to see what it is men really want for Valentine's Day and the comments did not disappoint! We're still laughing at Jeanette W.'s suggestion.