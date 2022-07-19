Cheaters Cheat Sheet: How To Catch A Cheating Cheater Cheat In Idaho

"You cheated one me...when I specifically asked you not to??" - Michael Scott, The Office

Today, we will be going over how to catch a cheater. It's no easy task. To do it, we must understand the cheater. Think like the cheater. Where do they go? How do they meet? We will be going over all of that.

Cheating is an unfortunate part of life. You give someone your trust, only for them to completely throw it out the window, along with whatever your future may have held.

Note: not everyone is a cheater. Chances are, they aren't cheating on you. Let's not get ahead of ourselves and act irrationally without any reason or proof.

However, cheating does happen. Maybe you've noticed a change in their behavior. Maybe they've been more distant lately. Maybe you've noticed a break in your partner's patterns. That's a keen observer. Now, that you've suspected them of cheating, what do you do next?

You could jump to the accusations right away. However, without proof, you're likely to look like the crazy one. If they are cheating on you, you must understand that you are dealing with a skilled manipulator.

They are experienced liars. They will have their excuse ready. It's up to you to recognize the signs, see the change in behaviors, and find the evidence to prove that they are cheating on you. As they say, "if you come at the king, you best not miss."

So, instead of impulsively attacking. Keep your cool, Gather evidence before making your argument. Like a skilled, tactical lawyer.

Why is this so important to understand? Well, did you know here in Boise we are one of the best cities for cheaters?

By one of the best, I don't mean Top 100. Not Top 50, either. Nor Top 20. Boise is one of the Top 10 cities in America for cheating. Shocking isn't it? How did a smaller city like Boise beat out some of the bigger cities in the country?

Before we dive into how you can catch the cheater. Let's go over the cities where it's most common, like Boise, Idaho.

Amazing that Boise is the 7th best city in the country for cheaters. Bottom line, it's happening in our city like crazy. That doesn't mean it's happening to you, relax. However, it's best to be alert. Be keen to the signs and keep your eyes open.

Affairs happen in many places, in many ways. According to research by the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, national surveys show that 15% of women and 25% of men have admitted to having a full-on affair outside of their committed long-term relationship. Those same reports show that number jumps by 20% for each sex when you include emotional affairs, not just physical ones.

Debra Macleod, a marriage expert, told Fox News that when you think of a cheater, you think of someone out at a bar or a club meeting a stranger on the dance floor, but research shows that's not one of the more common ways affairs begin.

Over the last year, Macleod interviewed more than 300 couples to figure out where most of them had met their affair partner. Fox News spoke to Macleod along with Dr. Jane Greer, who's a New York-based marriage and sex therapist, about the most common places affairs begin and why they happen there.

Let's take a look at the 6 most common places that affairs begin.

Now that we have expert advice on where affairs begin, we can move on to look for places they will take that affair to start getting hot and heavy.

Chances are, they aren't just going to go with the flow in picking a destination. They have to think a lot about where to go and make a fool-proof plan (or so they think). An important part of that planning will be finding a place for that very first meeting with their affair partner.

Ashley Madison, the extra-martial affairs site, recently conducted a survey of 1,600 of its members, and the results were surprising. The study found that it's most often the woman who takes the lead when it comes to planning affairs. Within a week after connecting on the site, a reported 45% of women suggested a meeting. The same number only wait one date before getting right down to the action. That is often the point of an affair, though, right?

Paul Keable, the Vice President of Communications at Ashley Madison said, "Our female members have a great amount of agency over their intimates needs and desires. In speaking with members, we hear routinely that the decision to join may take time but once their profile is filled out, they are signaling to our community that they are actively seeking a partner in an effort to outsource their intimate needs. This very behavior is backed up by research conducted by Dr. Alicia Walker from the University of Missouri."

The research shows that even though people don't wait very long before they take their affair all the way, the first meeting is often anything but sexy. Keable says the ideal spot is somewhere that isn't suspicious. If you happen to run into a family friend while out with your extra-marital partner, being somewhere normal wouldn't look out of the ordinary, or wouldn't need to be explained, or would be easy to explain away, compared to somewhere more intimate.

So, where will people meet when planning their first rendezvous? Here are the five most popular places.

We have now gone over the most popular cities for cheaters, where affairs are most likely to begin, and the first place cheaters will meet with their affair partners.

Now, let's turn our attention to where the affairs are really going to be happening. Where will the cheater feel safest? Where do they feel comfortable? Where do they think they will get away with it?

The cheater is going to want to choose somewhere prviate. Somewhere discreet, yet enjoyable. This place picked should also be low risk of getting caught or seen by someone in the know who can bust them. Knowing the places they are likely to go will keep us right on their tracks.

Cheating is a tricky business. It just takes one mistake to get caught. They're going to try to get creative, so it's important you stay sharp, as well. What places do most cheaters choose to have their rendezvous activities?

According to AffairHack, here are the 12 most popular places to have an affair and not get caught (until now).

They think they're being clever, they think they're going to get away with it, little do they know we're onto them.

We've learned a lot. Now, it's all about noticing the patterns of their behavior. They aren't ready for you to have all this insight and be onto them. You're smarter than they think.

Remember, not everyone is cheating. Don't be the crazy one. Use this guide only if you have good reason to be suspicious.

In case you've had enough of their cheating ways and are ready to take action, here are the legal grounds for divorce in the state of Idaho.

I not saying you need it, but you may. So, here it is. Keep this information handy.

Relationships aren't the only time you can cheat. You can also cheat...on your diet. In case you think your partner in Boise is cheating not on you, but on their diet. Here are the places they could be doing that.

