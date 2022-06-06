Popular Boise Bar, Venue Announces Pride Charity Brunch

Just because Boise Pride Festival takes place in September doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of Pride-Themed options to celebrate the official "month", of June!

The festival, which works all year long to super-serve not only the LGBTQIA community, but the Treasure Valley as a whole, is hoping you'll show up and show out for some upcoming events, soon!

Just announced today, Western Proper in downtown Boise will be hosting a brunch for a cause!

Dubbed as "2000's Bops At The Props", this throwback brunch that will feature the biggest throwback hits from the 2000's is set to welcome all community members--of any age! It was important to Western Proper--the downtown "vibe" underneath the popular Western Collective brewery umbrella to celebrate love and acceptance for everyone.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 18th. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. and the event will begin at 11:00 a.m.

A portion of proceeds from various table and food/drink sales will go towards a really great cause, as well: Boise Pride's "Diversity Prom".

While COVID-19 caused the event to be canceled for the last two years-- Boise Pride looks forward to bringing it back. It's an event that allows teens from all over the Treasure Valley to gather and have a night of fun with a live DJ and entertainment. Often times, this event serves youth that may not feel comfortable at their own school dances or functions--this is a safe and fun event for any teen, no matter what. Funds from Western Proper's brunch are going insure this event returns.

Interested in joining the event, locking in your seats, or sharing with a friend? You can see the Facebook event, HERE.

