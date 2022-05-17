There’s No Way You’ve Heard of These 10 Obscure and Tiny Idaho Towns

Sure, Idaho might be one of the fastest growing states in the country but according to Beef2Live, the number of cows here still outnumber the amount of people.

That’s why it shouldn’t surprise you that some of Idaho’s 237 cities and populated places that appeared in the United State Census Bureau’s data for 2020 have populations in the double digits. To those of us living in Ada County where growth has driven the median home price to a record setting $595,000, living amongst tens of people kind of sounds like a dream come true right now.

While these towns might not be the smallest in population (that title belongs to Warm River, who actually gained a resident during the last census, pushing the number of residents to four) they are pretty small in both population and size!

If you HAVE heard of these small towns, we want you on our team next time we hit up trivia night! If you’ve actually been to one of these obscure towns, we’ll make you team captain!

