NYU Launches Taylor Swift Course, Invites Swift

Taylor Swift is now the subject of an official college course.

In January, New York University's Clive Davis Institute launched the first-ever U.S. college course centered on the superstar "All Too Well" singer.

Rolling Stone writer and NYU alum Brittany Spanos teaches the course, which began Jan. 26 and runs through March 9.

Spanos recently shared with her Twitter followers how the unique class is going so far.

"For all those waiting on updates on how the Taylor class is going, I played 'Dear John' more than once and went on a too long tangent about Gaga’s 2009 VMA performance (I promise I had a point)," she tweeted.

According to Variety, the class covers "Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music."

Some of the course objectives include analyzing Swift as a "creative music entrepreneur" and deconstructing her creative process; the legacy of songwriters that influenced her; and how women are exploited in the entertainment industry.

Swift herself has been invited to lecture in the class. That request is currently "still pending."

If you're considering taking the course, there is apparently a long waitlist to sign up for it. Unfortunately, there's no degree specializing in all things Swift just yet.

This isn't the first time a modern music star has been the subject of a college course.

In 2015, the University of Texas at Austin ran a course called "Beyoncé Feminism, Rihanna Womanism."

Additionally, the University of Missouri held a course called "English 2169: Jay-Z and Kanye West."