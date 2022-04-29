The 2022 NFL Draft is going on this weekend and every football fan is hoping their team makes the right pick to propel their team forward... except Boise.

Sure, we have the Broncos but isn't it time for Boise to have its own NFL franchise? I mean, why not? Critics will argue that they don't want to see Boise grow anymore but we need to let that go. It's not going to happen. There's no possible way that the state of Idaho will be able to force up a wall of some sort to physically keep people from moving here. It's impossible.

So, I say we embrace it. If we're going to be upset with anyone, let's focus our frustration on the very people living here that are driving the prices up. The people who are actually responsible for deciding to raise our rent or other living expenses.

Will an NFL team attract more visitors? Absolutely. Think of the benefit to local businesses every game day, especially with Boise's famous love for food. We have the optimal environment to host a franchise. Heck, I would argue that we have the potential to have legendary tailgates that would rival any franchise in the NFL.

What do you think? I would love to hear your responses and you can email me at Christopher.Cardenas@townsquaremedia.com. Whether it's a "heck yeah, we can" or if it's a "no way", I am all for it.

Without further ado, here are our top reasons why we think Boise is ready for an NFL franchise.

The Best Reasons Why Boise Needs An NFL Franchise The NFL Draft is this weekend and it's time for Boise to land an NFL franchise. Here are our top reasons...

Hilarious Take: If These 11 NFL Teams Were Actually Towns in Idaho With the Super Bowl right around the corner, how do these NFL teams compare to towns within the Treasure Valley?