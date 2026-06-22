There’s one question Idahoans ask almost as often as ‘When is road construction going to be done?’ and that’s… ‘What’s coming here next?’ Well, let’s talk about some of the businesses that are confirmed and a few rumors that have the Treasure Valley talking.

Confirmed Things Coming To Boise And The Treasure Valley

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Flower Child

The Arizona-based healthy restaurant chain is planning its first Idaho location at The Village at Meridian later this year. Flower Child offers fresh, healthy food made with real ingredients. Anticipated Opening: Fall 2026

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Potbelly Sandwich Works

The sandwich chain is targeting Boise for its first Idaho location as part of a national expansion. Anticipated Opening: ???

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Culinary Dropout

The Fox Restaurant Concepts eatery is slated for The Village expansion in Meridian. Think elevated comfort food with a fun atmosphere. Anticipated Opening: TBD

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Tecovas

The popular western wear retailer is also heading to The Village. Anticipated Opening: October 2026

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First Watch

The breakfast and brunch chain continues expanding in Meridian. Their third Meridian location is located on Linder Road near Chinden, in the old Biscuit and Hogs location. Anticipated Opening: TODAY (6/22/26)

Rumors & Things People Are Talking About

Now remember… if it’s in the rumor category, don’t blame me if your dream restaurant doesn’t show up.

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In-N-Out Expansion

People continue speculating about future Idaho locations beyond Meridian. Nothing official has been announced beyond what’s already confirmed, but this is one that always gets listeners talking.

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Target Expansion

A proposed Target near Franklin and Ten Mile has generated a lot of buzz. Some planning discussions have taken place, but people are still waiting for official timelines.

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The District at Ten Mile

This massive mixed-use development could bring a variety of retail, restaurants, and entertainment options to Meridian over the coming years.

What SHOULD Be Coming To Southwest Idaho

Now, we’ve talked about what’s rumored to be coming to the Treasure Valley, but here’s my question for you… what do we still need? What’s that one restaurant, store, or attraction that would have you saying, "Finally!" Let me know… and if anyone from corporate headquarters happens to be reading, we’ve got some ideas. But, if you say another car wash or storage unit, we’re going to need to have a conversation.