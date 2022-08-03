The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho

The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.

I found the Facebook group, ‘Middleton Idaho Rocks’ on the back of a literal rock. No, seriously. My co-workers and I were working a radio event in Nampa when we came across this painted rock.

Chris Cardenas/TSM Boise Chris Cardenas/TSM Boise loading...

The “back” of the rock read “Facebook Middle Idaho Rocks” with a little heart next to it.

Chris Cardenas/TSM Boise Chris Cardenas/TSM Boise loading...

While mysterious to say the least, it certainly read as a warm and fuzzy invitation to check out something special. I loved this idea… someone showed off some art skills on a rock and left it for someone to find complete with the name of the Facebook group that’s responsible.

Upon checking out the Facebook group, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that this has been a popular trend for some time and that many people were sharing their rock finds within the private group… the private group you would only know to look for by finding the rocks! I know that I’ve somewhat spilled the beans on the group now but at the very least, you can join the group and see what rocks are being hidden by the admins of the group. Perhaps you’ll get lucky and find some?

The rocks themselves are painted in a variety of styles ranging from animals to positive messages. It’s nice to see a group of people make the time to spread a little positivity with these rocks. It’s a fun reminder to remember to take the time to enjoy the little things.

Keep An Eye Out For These Hidden Rocks Around Idaho! An Idaho Facebook group is hiding painted rocks around the state and people are sharing their finds!

Boise Balloon Artist Helps Create Astounding Balloon Wonderland for Sick Kids The event in Florida benefits a non-profit that's granted a wish for at least 24 Idaho families!