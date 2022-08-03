What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books.
You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either.
Shae Lyn Gebert recently asked a resident in Rexburg to help her hide from police, as one does. Luckily, the said resident was a good samaritan, and let police know of Gebert's whereabouts.
Police apprehended Gebert after a lengthy car chase, and she's since been arrested. Here's the kicker, she's been charged with 18 felonies. Eighteen. Let's go down the list:
- Felony eluding
- Felony burglary
- Felony possession of a controlled substance
- Felony trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance
- Eight counts of felony possession of financial transaction cards
- Felony possession of checks
- Five counts of felony misappropriation of a Personal ID
- Misdemeanor possession of burglary tools
Phew. We're exhausted just reading that.
For the record, Gebert is innocent until proven guilty obviously. But, if she's found guilty of the above crimes, she'll definitely end up behind bars for quite a lengthy stay. Currently, her bond is set at $250,000.
Have you ever heard of someone getting charged with more crimes than this perp? We'd love to hear that story!
