You May Be Driving One of the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Idaho

It’s quite possibly every vehicle owner’s worst nightmare. Walking out to the parking lot, driveway or road where you left your vehicle only to find that it's gone missing. If you look through stolen vehicle reports, you’ll quickly realize that car thieves have a “type.”

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s most recent “Hot Wheels” report, the number of vehicle thefts across America continues to rise at an uncomfortable rate. Their latest data set accounts for vehicles reported stolen in 2021 and the total number of thefts jumped 6% since 2020.

Get our free mobile app

When they assembled the data for this report, ranked every state and 390 metropolitans by their car theft rates and the Pacific Northwest wasn’t a great place to be. Oregon ranked #5 and Washington ranked #6. While Nevada might not be considered PNW, it does neighbor Idaho. They ranked #8.

Car thief, car theft djedzura loading...

As far as the Top 10 Metropiltan “hot spots?” Portland came in at #5. Seattle came in at #9. We were also a little surprised to see Billings, Montana on the list. They ranked #7.

So how did Idaho stack up when it came to car thefts? Pretty darn good! Idaho ranked #49, on a list that also included Puerto Rico and Washington DC. There were 1,839 car thefts reported in Idaho in 2021, down about 3.8% from the previous year.

Of the five Idaho metros they measured, two saw an increase in thefts, two saw a decrease and one had exactly the same amount of car thefts in 2020 and 2021. Pocatello ranked the worst on the list of 390, coming in at #162 with a 23.5% increase in thefts since 2020. Boise ranked #325 and actually saw the number of car thefts in our area drop by 13.5%.

Male thief tries to steal a car. Car theft concept PraewBlackWhile loading...

The “Hot Wheels” report breaks down the top 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in every state, so when you look at the 1,839 that went missing in Idaho which makes and models did thieves target in 2021? Here’s how the numbers broke down.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Idaho in 2021 According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's most recent "Hot Wheels" auto theft report, these were the 10 vehicles that thieves helped themselves to the most in Idaho. The most recent data available reflects cars stolen in 2021. We expected the numbers from 2022 to be released sometime this fall.

LOOK: The 5 Best Selling Vehicles in Idaho According to Go Banking Rates , these are the five best selling cars in Idaho. We jumped on Kelly Blue Book to see what a fair starting price for these vehicles are and how they do on gas.