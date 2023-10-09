Watch Out! These Are the 10 Most Frequently Stolen Items in Idaho
When it comes to crime rates, Idaho scores better than the national average in both the violent crime and property crime categories. However, that doesn’t mean that thieves aren’t looking for an opportunity to steal your stuff.
A website called “Neighborhood Scout” compiles data from over 18,000 local law enforcement agencies as well as final, non-preliminary crime data from the FBI to show people just how safe they are visiting cities all over the country. We recently broke down the “most violent cities” in Idaho based on the data they collected. Idaho has a violent crime rate of 2.49, which is comfortably lower than the national average of 4. You have a 1 in 401 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime in the Gem State. Violent crimes include murder, nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
This time around, we’re taking a look at property crime and what items thieves are after. According to Neighborhood Scout, Idaho’s property crime rate is 10.45 compared to the national average of 19. Based on the latest figures they have, they estimate that you have a 1 in 96 chance of becoming a victim of a property crime like theft, burglary and motor vehicle theft. Neighborhood Scout’s numbers reflect the numbers given to the FBI for crimes committed in 2021, but updated numbers are expected to be released later this fall.
Luckily, we don’t have to wait for them to compile numbers from all over the country to take a deeper look at Idaho’s property crime numbers. The stats are available in the Crime in Idaho 2022 report. The report shows that despite Idaho’s growing population, the number of annual property crimes steadily decreased from 2108-2021. Reports were up about .9% in 2022.
Larceny/Theft offenses accounted for around 41% of property crimes. In 2022, May was the month with the highest number of property crimes reported (3,018.) Ironically, theft cases were lower during the holiday shopping season. November and December were the two months with the lowest number of property crimes reported.
Which items are thieves hoping to get their sticky fingers on? Here are the Top 10 most stolen items in 2022 according to the Crime in Idaho report.
The 10 Most Frequently Stolen Items in Idaho
