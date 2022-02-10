Let's throw it back to the '00s when Miley Cyrus was a typical teen by day and mega pop star by night in Hannah Montana, or when Hilary Duff captured our collective tween insecurities with Lizzie McGuire and Jesse McCartney saw right into your "Beautiful Soul." Those were the days, no?

Not for everybody, apparently: A TikTok video has gone viral after a teacher asked her middle school students to name a few of the aforementioned former child stars in order to score a pizza party... and they totally, completely failed.

In fact, these middle schoolers had no clue who any of the famous faces were.

Cue the millennial tears.

In the first of two clips shared via TikTok, the teacher shows them High School Musical star Zac Efron, who the kids wrongly guess as "Tony something." (To be fair, they were probably thinking of his character's name, Troy.)

Next up are twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who starred in Disney's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. One kid jokingly refers to them as "Jack and Jill," as they have no clue who they are.

Shockingly, a different student thinks McCartney is a dead ringer for another pop star: Justin Bieber.

Watch clip here:

"At least they tried, right?" @sarahulean captioned a second video on TikTok that has amassed over six million views.

The first person @sarahulean shows is Duff as her breakout character Lizzie McGuire.

"Lindsey Lohan," one student yells out, while another declares, "She's from a space movie, I think." A third screams, "From Jessie," referring to a Disney Channel series starring Debby Ryan.

Next up is Cyrus as Hannah Montana. Surely they'll recognize her, right?

Wrong!

The students yell out many names, including JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry and Britney Spears, but never guess the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

The students then wrongly guess Ashley Tisdale — who notoriously played Sharpay Evans in High School Musical — is from Hannah Montana, while one student swears Chris Brown is the late pop legend Michael Jackson.

Watch that clip here: