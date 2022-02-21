Some drive-thru pranks go for shock value and easy scares, while others simply aim for big laughs. The latter is what happened when one man in Maine placed his order as Shaggy and Scooby from Scooby-Doo.

Eric Kelley has an exceptional talent for voices that he has been perfecting since he was a child.

So, why not use his special gift to make a stranger's day at the drive-thru?

As reported by Q97.9 WJBQ, that's exactly what the 29-year-old did while placing a recent lunch order, acting as both Shaggy and Scooby while in line at the Burger King in Gorham, Maine.

Thankfully, he filmed the feel-good moment for TikTok.

In the video, we see Kelley place his order by flawlessly recreating Shaggy's famous high-pitched, warbling voice and chuckle.

"Like hey, man! How you doing? It's your friend Shaggy Rogers," Kelley says. "I think I'm going to have an Impossible Whopper, man. Hey, Scooby-Doo, what do you want?"

"I think I'm going to have a large fry," he continues, immediately flipping into Scooby's scratchy, muffled mumble.

The employee working the window laughs and repeats the order back to Kelley, ensuring he has it right for the Mystery Inc. gang.

Watch below:

Q97.9 reports that Kelley's fascination with voices started with Dave Coulier's character on Full House. Dave played the role of Uncle Joey, who was memorable for his funny voices on the show.

Kelley also taps inspiration from the talents of actors such as Jim Carrey and the late Robin Williams, who both have notable voice acting resumes.

As for Kelley's dream job? You probably won't be surprised to find out Kelley hopes to work in Hollywood or at Disney or Pixar as a professional actor one day.

For now, though, he's happy to entertain the students attending USM's Portland campus while he waits for his big break.

But we think Kelley should add radio broadcasting to his list. After all, award-winning Casey Kasem was not just a radio DJ — Kasem left his mark on children across the world as the very first voice of both Shaggy and Scooby-Doo!