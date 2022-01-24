Leon Rice: Boise State’s Most Underappreciated Asset

With Boise State's football season well into the past now, many are looking to the basketball program for the success that the football team didn't seem to have.

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

How can you not LOVE Leon Rice!?

It seems to us that no matter how good the program is doing, ONE loss brings out the haters and honestly, we're glad that Leon doesn't listen to them because it's totally out of line.

With a major came coming up against Wyoming which could launch the Broncos into the Top 25 in men's hoops--Rice and his team need more support now than ever before.

