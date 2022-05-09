Kuna Firefighters Offer Free New Car Seats for Families Who Need Them

Over the weekend, Kuna Firefighters hosted a Child Car Seat Safety Check Event where there was free food, safety checks from local firefighters, and free new car seats for any family in need of one.

“In the Wintertime there are a lot of different drives to benefit kids, and as we get into the Summer, I feel like that kind of dies down,” said Bobby Rossadillo, who spearheaded the event, “I wanted to do something a little different for the kids in the community, and I just thought about car seats and partnering with the firefighters who are trained to check and certify and instruct parents on how to use them, and also being able to get car seats to families who need them. Fire departments actually have car seats available for donation at no cost to the families in need of one.”

I was also able to speak with Justin, Union Secretary and Head of the Car Seat Program, and he said the event was a total success.

“We had a lot of people come through and pick up a burger or a hotdog that Bobby was grillin’ up.”

It sounds like they had a lot of fun and people enjoyed hanging out with and getting to know the firefighters. (Apparently they had some pushup contests!)

It’s important to note, if you have questions regarding safety checks or if you need a car seat for your family, fire departments are always glad to help, it’s not just during events like these.

Justin mentioned as long as you stop by within the general business hours of 8:00am-6:00pm or so, and as long as they’re not out on a call, they’re happy to do your car seats for you. He was sure to also mention that, of course, if it’s an emergency, they’re available 24/7 to help you.

Bobby said, “The fire department is a valuable resource for the community. They do a lot more than just show up when you’re not feeling good or when your house is on fire. Especially here in Kuna, the firefighters are trained to do a lot of different things, and they’re extremely involved in the community. So, if you see them out in the community, say hi, or if you have questions give them a call.”

Stay involved in the community! The firefighters have another awesome event coming up in June — Kuna Great Balls of Fire Golf Tournament :)

