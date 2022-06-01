Movies on the Greenbelt in Kuna is set to begin on June 10, 2022 — who’s ready for 10 weeks of FREE movies in Kuna?! I know I am. Here’s everything you need to know...

Every Friday night starting at 10:00pm (for the next 10 weeks or so) The City of Kuna will be hosting movie nights featuring throwback films like Charlotte’s Web and Disney’s Lady and the Tramp. Personally, I’m excited for them to play Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY!

The movies are played directly behind Kuna’s City Hall and projected onto a giant inflatable movie screen... and the grass areas there start high and flow down to where the movie screen is nestled perfectly by the creek — forming a natural amphitheater environment.

There will be concessions of different kinds, but I know for sure before the movie nights on Fridays there are get-togethers from 4:00-8:00pm at local taverns for Friday Night Flights — and on June 17 they’ll be joined by Section 37 Axe Room.

Movies on the Greenbelt provides a great way for the community to really come together, have fun, and even make new friends. Families and friends, come break out your camping chairs, blankets, and coolers, and gather together on the Kuna Greenbelt behind City Hall for the chilliest movie nights ever.

Kuna Announces Movies on the Greenbelt Schedule for 2022

