Every city has its unique part of town known for having the best restaurants and night life in town. Nashville has Broad Street, Austin has 6th Street, Detroit has Greek Town, and in Boise we have 8th Street.

On 8th Street, in Downtown Boise, you'll find some of the best restaurants and bars in all of Boise in one convenient area. It's super easy to hop bar to bar, restaurant to restaurant, and see it all. It's basically Boise's Restaurant Row.

Photo by: Cort Freeman Photo by: Cort Freeman loading...

You can call many restaurants "great," but at the end of the day only one can be called the "best." Since my taste and preference may differ from yours, we will use Google Reviews to make out determination for the best restaurant on 8th Street in Downtown Boise.

There are plenty of restaurants to choose from on 8th, and you can find whatever you're looking for. Pub food? Check. Tacos? Check. Something funky you haven't tried before? Check.

Here's a look at some of the top rated restaurants on 8th Street in Boise, according to Google Reviews. Some of the best ones may come as a surprise.

In an area full of greatness and fantastic food, let's see what rises above the rest to earn the title of Best Restaurant On 8th Street. Let's dig in!

Is This Really The Best Restaurant On 8th St. In Downtown Boise? Checking out some of the top rated restaurants on 8th St in Downtown Boise to see what has the best reviews.

Photo by Courtney Smith on Unsplash Photo by Courtney Smith on Unsplash loading...

There you have it. The best restaurant on 8th Street in Downtown Boise is Cupbop , according to Google Reviews.

Very interesting results. Granted, it is amazing. I'm not talking down on it. Just interesting that in a sea of some of the city's finest food options, it's the cup of noodles that stands out. Okay, it's more than a cup of noodles, it's really good. I guess I see why it got that rating...but you get what I mean.

What's your favorite restaurant on 8th Street? I've tried several but want to try them all. I don't want to miss out on your favorite.

While you're downtown looking for a bite to eat, don't forget there are some amazing bars around for some incredibly unique cocktails. Check these out.

Mouth Watering Secret Menu Cocktails To Order In Downtown Boise No need to stick to the script when getting your drink on downtown. Go for these secret menu cocktails and really make it a night you'll wish you could remember. Get it? Because alcohol? While you're at it, maybe get the Uber ready. But whatever you do, don't miss out on these libations!

185834123 knowlesgallery, ThinkStock Images loading...

Keep the fun coming in downtown Boise with these awesome activities.

Looking For Fun, Unique & Wild Experiences in Downtown Boise? Perfect for big parties and events, or for just a random Tuesday.

Pretty crazy how much Downtown Boise has changed in the last five years...

52 Unbelievable Photos of How Much Downtown Boise Has Changed Over 10 Years You do it with Facebook profile pictures. Downtown Boise does it with Google Maps. Here's a look at just how much Boise has changed since 2011.

Check out these videos from some of our favorite restaurants on 8th Street in Downtown Boise!