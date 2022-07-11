Internet Rumors Say The Next Bachelor Could Be From Idaho?

Yet again, the search is on to find the next person to be The Bachelor on ABC. Men from all over the country will be considered for the role, but only one will be the proverbial last rose.

Whispers in the wind are saying the next person to be the Bachelor on ABC could from from Idaho.

Photo by: Biel Morro on Unsplash Photo by: Biel Morro on Unsplash loading...

The state of Idaho has been severely underrepresented on the hit show since the show debuted back in 2002. There was a couple on Bachelor In Paradise, but that went no where.

The internet can be a wild, unpredictable place that's out to mislead you or just to get a laugh; so, you shouldn't trust what you hear or read without properly vetting the information you see. We are, after all, in the age of Misinformation.

Having said that, they say there's always a little truth behind every rumor. So, let's try to push forward and learn more about this rumor of someone from Idaho being the next Bachelor.

Photo by: Bence Balla Schottner on Unsplash Photo by: Bence Balla Schottner on Unsplash loading...

From what I know and understand, no recent participants or well-liked people from The Bachelorette have been from Idaho. That's usually where they end up pulling their next stars from.

There are several celebrities from Idaho? Maybe they could be considering some one like Taysom Hill or Aaron Paul? No, aren't they in relationships or married?

To best predict the future, we should look into the past. Let's look at 11 of the previous Bachelors to see if that helps us out.

Photo by: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash loading...

Is The Next Bachelor From Idaho? There have been some rumors online that the next Bachelor could be from Boise. Lets meet 11 of the recent Bachelors and see if where can find any truth to this rumor.

Photo by:Jackie Tsang on Unsplash Photo by:Jackie Tsang on Unsplash loading...

Okay, so maybe the next Bachelor will be from Idaho. But we can now eliminate one person. If you ask me, that's a solid start. We'll just go one at a time until we get to the bottom of this.

In case it's a celebrity with local ties, here are some celebs with ties to Idaho.

Celebs With Idaho Ties That Could Be On The Bachelor (& I Could Beat In A Fight) There are not a lot of people out there that I could beat in a fight. Actually, I've never even been in a fight. Come to think of it, I've never even been near a fight. However, I have confidence that I could beat these six if push came to shove, for one reason or another. Did I just hear the bell? Let's get to fighting.

If you love the Bachelor, you'll enjoy this.

Popular Boise Restaurant Starts Bachelor Fan Frenzy

Bachelor In Paradise fans?

Bachelor in Paradise Vacation Spot for Boiseans Bachelor nation themed vacation from Boise, Idaho inexpensive and fun to Sayulita Mexico in Playa Escondida

I'll just leave this here...

Boise's Ultimate Bachelorette Guide Getting married or know someone that is? Well, it seems like there are a TON of parties going on and yes, here in the Treasure Valley there are equally as many options to have a great time.