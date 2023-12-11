The long wait is FINALLY over! In-N-Out confirmed via a company press release that the first Idaho location will open at The Village at Meridian at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12.

Once the restaurant is open, the hours are 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The new Meridian location has one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests and outdoor seating for 32 on a covered patio. It also has a parking plan that can only be described as extensive.

If there’s one thing we can expect when the restaurant opens, it’s long wait times. When the Keizer, Oregon location opened in December 2019, people told Oregon Live that they’d waited anywhere from 40 minutes to three hours and 15 minutes for their food. The lines inside moved more quickly than they did for folks who didn’t want to get out of their cars.

That may give you a better picture of what wait times in Meridian may be like compared to the Aurora, Colorado location that went viral when it opened in November 2020. Wait times for that location reached 14 hours, but indoor dining was closed due to COVID-19 on opening day. The drive-thru was the only option.

Does In-N-Out Have a Secret Menu?

For years, you’ve been hearing about a burger called the “Double-Double Animal Style” or “Animal Style” fries, but when you walk in they’re nowhere to be found on the menu board. What gives?

In-N-Out, itself, doesn’t really consider the burger a secret. Over the years, customers have come to know certain modifications like “animal style” or “grilled cheese” by name. The cute nicknames certainly help speed things along at the register rather than spelling out all the modifications item by item.

Want to familiarize yourself with them before you wait hours for your first taste of In-N-Out in Idaho? Here’s what you need to know.

