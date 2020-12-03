If You Find This Lump In Your Real Christmas Tree, Throw It Out

Prior to becoming an international superstar, Taylor Swift once worked on her parents' Christmas Tree Farm. Believe it or not, her job was cutting this very object out of trees before they could go home with customers!

A visit to the tree lot or grabbing a Christmas tree permit and cutting down your own tree in the Boise or Payette National forest is a great way to build holiday memories.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

That said, if you are #TeamRealTree this year be on the look out for these yucky looking, walnut sized lumps attached to the branches!

It's not some oddly shaped pine cone. It's a praying mantis egg case! By bringing it into your home, you've just given them the perfect opportunity to hatch long before they're supposed to in the spring! According to Country Living, the egg case is meant to protect eggs from cold winter temperatures until conditions are right (and warmer) for hundreds of baby praying mantises to thrive. If one hitched a ride into your home on a live Christmas tree, the cozy temperatures in your home might cause them to hatch early...in your house. Tiny praying mantises EVERYWHERE!

So what happens if you DO find one of these in your tree? The good news is you don't need to throw out the entire tree. Simply snip off the branch that it's attached to and put it outside. That'll give these little guys a good chance of actually making it spring!