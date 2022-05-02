Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At sure a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 5 year old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.

"KTVB first introduced Idahoans to Cash Rowley when she became an internet hit at 1 years old. Fast forward to 2022 and 5-year-old Cash is at it again, shredding and singing on mountain trails. Cash's parents, Nick and Whitney said they wanted to share their passion for snowboarding with their daughter."

I wonder what summer sports the sweet family is into, whatever it is, we are confident that cute Cash is probably incredible at that too.

Boise TikTok Viewed Over 1Million Times You're downtown Boise with your friends on a weekend night--what do you have planed? You'll spend some time on 6th & Main, get some "prizes" from Rocci Johnson, and probably end up making a visit to downtown Boise's home of the iconic LED "pole" that is always the center of attention at Club Karma. Located on 8th & Idaho, Karma is known for its good vibes, fish bowls, energetic dance floor, and...the LED "pole". It didn't take long for this pole to make the rounds on the internet and now we can see why--with over 1 million views, one user really gained this famous pole some fame.

TikTok about Small Towns Goes Viral

The Idaho Waterfall That TikTok Can't Get Enough Of There's something so powerful about a waterfall -- it's peaceful yet disruptive all at once. Here in Idaho, we're lucky to be surrounded by them but the internet recently got their hands (and eyes...and cameras) on one Idaho gem that is being dubbed a "Must Take Trip" this Spring. Take a look at the journey to this beautiful Eastern Idaho natural attraction with us.